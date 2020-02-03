Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Arrest Oshiomhole now, Obaseki tells IGP
Pulse Nigeria  - Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has written a letter to Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, seeking the arrest of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Malawian court cancels President Mutharika’s reelection - Today, 1 hour ago
2 Court quashes Nigerian govt’s bid to establish Ruga in Benue - Ripples, 1 hour ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo warns against escape of suspected bomber, threatens security operatives - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Flashback To When Sanwo-Olu Promised To Regulate, Not Ban, Okada (Video) - The Herald, 2 hours ago
5 Auto crash: 3 dead, 14 injured along Lagos-Ibadan expressway - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
6 Rally: Arrest Oshiomhole now, Obaseki tells IGP, DGSS - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Comedian #Akpororo shows off his incredible shoe collection - Instablog 9ja, 2 hours ago
8 Edo govt. to petition IGP, SSS, demands Oshiomhole’s arrest - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 NAFDAC blames rise in kidney, liver diseases on cooking practices - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Worsening Insecurity: Ondo Christian’s ask Buhari to Resign - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info