

News at a Glance



Arrest of suspected suicide bomber in Kaduna confirms existence of Christian Boko Haram —MURIC Ripples - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has argued that the arrested of a suspected suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel with improvised explosive devices (IED) at the Living Faith Church in Sabon Tasha, Chickun local government area of Kaduna State, points to ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



