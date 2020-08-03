Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

As Dangote Cement Continues To Empower Distributors
News photo Leadership  - Just as it is turning around the fortunes of its teeming consumers by making them millionaires through its on-going spell and win promo, Dangote Cement Plc has also presented 82 brand new trucks to its distributors to further assist them ease their ...

22 hours ago
Dangote Cement gives 82 trucks to distributors The Punch:
Temiloluwa O’Peters Dangote Cement Plc has presented 82 brand new trucks to its distributors to ease product distribution logistics for prompt product collection and delivery to other retailers....
Excitement Grips Nigerians as Winners Emerge in Dangote Cement Promo Sahara Weekly Magazine:
The on-going Dangote ‘Bag of Goodies Season 2 Consumer Promo’ has triggered excitement in the country as more winners continue to emerge, winning millions of Naira, goodies bags, recharge cards, and several others mouthwatering prizes.
Dangote Cement Gives Distributors 82 New Trucks Investor King:
Dangote Cement Empowers Distributors With 82 New Trucks Dangote Cement Plc has upped its support for distributors working with the company by presenting them 82 brand new trucks to ease distribution challenges and improve delivery.


