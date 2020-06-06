Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


As Ondo Governorship election hots up… (5)
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online As Ondo Governorship election hots up… (5) THE billion dollar question on the lips of many as the Ondo governorship election draws nearer is whether or not the incumbent, Governor or Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu aka Aketi, ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 #Coronavirus: Hard-hit Brazil removes data amid rising death toll - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
2 POLICE RECRUITMENT: MALAMI ASKS SMITH TO WITHDRAW APPEAL CASE AGAINST IGP - Abuja Reporters, 4 hours ago
3 School reopening: We’re still studying situation — FG - First Reports, 4 hours ago
4 Second term: Sule only says he is not threatened, distracted - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
5 How culture can be used as therapy against Covid-19, by Runsewe - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
6 Jukun/Tiv crisis: Fear in Taraba as death toll hits 17 - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
7 AfDB: ECOWAS reaffirms confidence in Adesina’s leadership - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
8 2020 Budget: ‘SDGs Office has no power to review proposal’ - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Death Rate Alarming, As Nigeria Records 389 New Cases; Total Now 12233 - The Capital, 5 hours ago
10 100 days of COVID-19: Examining the numbers - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info