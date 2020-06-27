Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Finally Speaks On Buhari’s Dissolution of NWC
News photo City People Magazine  - Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he has not taken a decision to run for president in 2023 contrary to speculations, maintaining that he was more worried about the health and economic…

55 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

APC NWC dissolution saves party from self-destruction – Chairman NNN:
Alhaji Bala Sani-Kangiwa, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, says the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by the National Executive Council (NEC) has saved APC from self-destruction.
Full statement by Bola Tinubu on dissolution of APC NWC The Eagle Online:
Yet, we must acknowledge that something important has gone off track. For some months we have experienced growing disagreement within the leadership of the party.
Asiwaju Tinubu Speaks on Dissolution of APC NWC, Rumoured 2023 Ambition Western Post News:
Like a true leader that he is, All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, rose to the occasion on Saturday saying President Buhari had spoken and the decisions taken at the extra-ordinary NEC meeting in Abuja have been accepted.
Oshiomole finally comments on dissolution of APC NWC Politics Nigeria:
Adams Oshiomole, the immediate-past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, has finally reacted to the dissolution of the National Working Committee NWC of the party.
Anaedo Online:
The immediate past national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said he has accepted the resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) dissolving the National Working Committee while he was on ...
Tinubu reacts to dissolution of APC NWC, Oshiomhole’s suspension Ogene African:
LAGOS, Nigeria – Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday stated his position on the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC. Tinubu said such a decision was an indication that APC was gradually ...
Gist Punch:
Following the dissolution of the National Working Committee, NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, all posters and pictures of suspended national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, have been removed from the party’s national secretariat.POLITICS ...


   More Picks
1 FA Cup: Ighalo scores as Man United qualify for semi-final - Ladun Liadi Blog, 53 mins ago
2 Crimestoppers announce £10k reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of killers of BBNaija star, Khafi’s brother - Luci Post, 2 hours ago
3 Re-Issued: Abuja Airport 90% Complete, Ready To Resume Operations, Says Minister - The Bridge News, 2 hours ago
4 Thinking About My 2023 Ambition Distasteful, Uncaring – Tinubu - Naija News, 2 hours ago
5 Presidency reveals those trying hard to put Buhari and Tinubu at war - First Reports, 2 hours ago
6 “They Were Riven By Unnecessary Conflict” – Tinubu Backs Dissolution Of APC NWC - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
7 FG Test-Runs Nnamdi Azikiwe, Lagos Airport Ahead of Flight Operations - Investor King, 2 hours ago
8 Abuja Airport Opens With Strict COVID19 Safety Protocols - Olu Famous, 2 hours ago
9 2023 ambition: Tinubu speaks in parables, mocks detractors - The Point, 2 hours ago
10 Becoming The Parth We Were Intended To Be - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info