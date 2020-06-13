Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Aso Rock Shooting: IG of Police yet to order release of Aisha Buhari’s Aides
News photo Politics Nigeria  - The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu is yet to order the release of First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s security aides after they were arrested following an altercationshooting incident at the Presidential Villa. POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
Aisha Buhari, First Lady of Nigeria has asked IGP, Mohammed Adamu to release her aides who were detained on  the orders of Sabiu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf,
Slayminded:
Release My Aides from Detention – Aisha Buhari Tells IGP: The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately release her aides who were reportedly detained based on the orders of the ...


   More Picks
1 Doctor narrates how he and his friend were charmed by girls during NYSC - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
2 Popular Islamic Cleric Sheikh Kamaldeen Dies as Buhari Mourns - NPO Reports, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria: Gun Shots Fired Inside Presidential Villa As Aisha Buhari, Kids Confront President’s Personal Assistant - Reports Afrique, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Oyo NLC inaugurates 12-man committee to prevent salary cut, others - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
5 Aisha: ‘You have lost control’ – Fani-Kayode tells Buhari over reported gunshots in Aso Rock - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari commiserates with Amaechi over brother’s death - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
7 How gunshots in Aso Rock escalated heated argument between Aisha Buhari and President's aide - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 “Avoid prosperity Churches”, John Boyega advises Christians - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Atiku Abubakar Woos Governor Godwin Obaseki To Join PDP - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
10 Obaseki’s Disqualification: APC Not Fair To Edo Gov – Ex-Transport Minister, Babatope - Infotrust News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info