News at a Glance



Aso Rock Watch: Buhari’s 77th birthday almost tasted sour. 2 other things Ripples - Nigeria got a bit of bashing here and there past week. Perhaps, not the sort that President Muhammadu Buhari would have loved to witness on his 77th birthday. First, he was told that his government had damaged Nigeria’s international image.



News Credibility Score: 61%