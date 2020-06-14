Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aso Rock feud: How Gunshots Were Fired To Stop Buhari's Aide Gateway Car - Villa Source Reveals
News photo Tori News  - Attempt by the Presidential Assistant, Sabiu Tunde Yusuf to find his way out of the Aso Rock premises led to shooting as he struggled to zoom off.

3 hours ago
Aso Rock crisis: Shots fired to stop Buhari’s PA’s getaway car —Sources Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Aso Rock crisis: Shots fired to stop Buhari’s PA’s getaway car —Sources  THERE were indications Saturday that shots that were reportedly heard inside the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday evening, were fired in an attempt to stop ...


