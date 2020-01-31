

Asset recovery regulation not design to remove your statutory powers, Malami tells EFCC, ICPC Ripples Nigeria - The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has assured all the agencies involved in the recovery of Nigeria’s looted funds that the regulation put in place by the Federal Government was not aimed at taking ...



