At Least 19 Killed As Commercial Bus Got Hit By A Train In Pakistan Wotzup NG - At least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured when a bus full of passengers was struck by a train in Pakistan’s southern Sindh Province. Railway official Tariq Kolachi said on February 28 the accident took place near the district of Rohri, ...



