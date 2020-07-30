Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

”At the end of the day, we are just friends” – Nengi sends Ozo into the friendzone? (Video)
The Dabigal Blog  - The Big Brother Naija house seems to be heading for a complicated set of events with the way entanglements are turning to detanglements. Rebecca Nengi Hampson appears to have friend-zoned fellow housemate and love interest, Ozo. The controversial duo ...

1 day ago
 Additional Sources

360Nobs.com:
BBNaija’s fans who are hoping for Nenji and Ozo to become a couple, have been left disappointed after Nenji clarified her relationship with Ozo. Ozo who has made it known that he is attracted to Nenji, has been friend zoned by the latter.
Oyo Gist:
OYOGist.com has learned that BBNaija's lover boy housemate, Ozo has made plans to back out from the love triangle involving himself, Nengi, Kiddwaya and Prince, as he reveals that this is not the kind of relationship he wanted.
EE Live:
BBNaija housemate, Ozo has revealed that his fellow housemates, Prince and Kiddwaya, are the reason for his distance with Nnegi,
FL Vibe:
You shouldn’t be upset, we’re just friends – Nengi tells Ozo BBNaija’s fans who are hoping for Nenji and Ozo to become a couple, have been left disappointed after Nenji clarified her relationship with Ozo. Ozo who has made it known that he is...
Bukas Blog:
It seems BBnaija housemate Ozo has finally lost Nengi to the current Mr. Nigeria, Prince as she now spends more time with the 24 year old model.
Sidomex Entertainment:
Ozo has finally decided that he might want to stay away from Nengi, and here is the reason. According to Ozo, Nengi is playing “hard to get”and her latest relationship with the deputy head of house, Prince, is creating a situation.
Ifeanyicy:
BBNaija Lockdown housemates seem to be getting along with each other fine, leaving viewers anticipating the drama to come.Popular BBNaija 2020 housemates and possible future lovebirds in the house, Ozo, and Nengi are in the news again.On Sunday night, ...


