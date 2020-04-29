

News at a Glance



Atiku Billed ₦5 Million For Using Trader’s Picture Without Permission Authentic Nigeria - Atiku Billed ₦5 Million For Using Trader’s Picture Without Permission Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Campaign Director, Dr Bukola Saraki, to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



