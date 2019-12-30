Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Atiku Commends Police, Soldiers For Foiling Bank Robbery In Abuja
Information Nigeria
- Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar took to his twitter handle to commend...
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
The Federal Capital Territory police said on Saturday that it has killed one person and arrested four suspects in a foiled bank robbery in Mpape area of the territory.The Federal Capital Territory police said on Saturday that it has killed one person ...
Signal:
Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and soldiers from the Guards Brigades on Saturday, foiled a bank robbery..
NPress:
The FCT Police Command said on Saturday that it killed one person and arrested four suspects in a foiled bank...
MetroStar Nigeria:
First Bank, Mpape branch on the outskirts of Abuja cane under a siege on Saturday as a gang of robbers invaded the banking hall and held staffers and customers hostage.
Metro Watch:
By Monday Ijeh The Federal Capital Territory police said on Saturday that it has killed one person and arrested four suspects in a foiled bank robbery in Mpape area of the territory.
More Picks
1
Twitter Suspends Man’s Account After He Threatened To Rape A Lady For Wearing Black Bra (Photos) -
Brainnews Radio,
1 hour ago
2
Libya’s NOC may evacuate Zawiya refinery over fighting -
Energy Mix Report,
1 hour ago
3
Ondo governor pardons 16 correctional centre inmates -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
4
Will the Naira give way to the Eco in Nigeria? Nigerian govt speaks -
Ripples Nigeria,
2 hours ago
5
Egypt lowers gas grid usage fees by 24% – gas regulator -
Energy Mix Report,
2 hours ago
6
Photos from singer 9ice’s white wedding to Olasunkanmi, today, in Lagos -
Instablog 9ja,
2 hours ago
7
The Moment Future Brought Rema Out On Stage (Video) -
GQ Buzz,
2 hours ago
8
Corruption: Nigeria secured highest convictions globally in 2019 – Lai Mohammed -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
9
Comedian, Craze Clown gets engaged (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Outrage As Davido, Sophia Momodu Spotted Cruising In Private Jet Together (Photo) -
Information Nigeria,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2019 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...