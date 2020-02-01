Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Atiku to Trump: Don’t punish Nigerians for the failure of Buhari’s regime
News photo The Breaking Times  - Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has called on President Donald Trump not to punish Nigerians for the shortcomings and failure of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

3 hours ago
Daily Times:
“I urge the government of President Donald Trump to consider the history of US-Nigerian relationships.” the former Vice-President and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said Atiku who describe ...
The Guardian:
Former Nigerian vice president Atiku Abubakar has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari's government for the travel ban on the country by the United States. The US placed immigration restrictions on Nigeria, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania on Friday ...
PM News:
Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has appealed to President Donald Trump to reconsider the United State's travel ban on Nigeria because of the two nation's long standing relationship, saying he should not punish Nigerians as a result of ...
Daily Nigerian:
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday appealed to the United States, U.S President, Donald Trump, to reconsider his travel ban on Nigerians.
Linda Vees Blog:
Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has appealed to President Donald Trump to reconsider the United State’s travel ban on Nigeria because of the two nation’s long standing relationship, saying he should not punish Nigerians as a result of ...
Authentic Nigeria:
Donald Trump, President of United States of America has slammed Nigeria with Visa Ban among other countries. Donald Trump has imposed a visa ban that ensures immigration from Nigeria is no longer possible.
Okay.NG:
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appealed to President Donald Trump to reconsider a travel ban imposed on Nigeria. Atiku in a statement through his social media handles expressed his sadness over the inclusion of Nigeria among the countries ...


