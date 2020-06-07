

News at a Glance



Atiku’s son gears up for top political seat ahead 2023 Blueprint - The son of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who is also the Adamawa state commissioner for works and energy development, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar, has said that although it is too early to talk of 2023 ambition but if his father makes up ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



