Atiku’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Unknown Source  - Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared that one of his sons has tested positive for coronavirus. This would make the cases in the country 31.

12 hours ago
1 ‘The whole of Buhari’s media team needs to be replaced over his Covik One Nine gaffe’ – Uche Jombo - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
2 SERAP tasks Buhari on tracking N1.3trn spending on COVID-19 - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: India locks down New Delhi, 74 other districts - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
4 Gunmen Kidnap Two Nigerian Players - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
5 #COVID19: Aisha Buhari reacts as Atiku’s son tests positive - Gist Reel, 4 hours ago
6 Zamfara: APC accuses PDP of intimidating, undermining Supreme Court - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
7 Address rumours surrounding Osinbajo, Bakare tells Presidency - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Buhari Finally Addresses Nigerians - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerians Knock Abia Governor Over Coronavirus Comment - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
10 Obaseki, Oshiomhole set to end rift – Gov’s aide - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
