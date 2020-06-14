Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Atletico enter record books with 13th LaLiga draw this season
News photo Vanguard News  - Atletico Madrid set a new club record for draws in a single LaLiga season on Sunday, as they were held by Athletic Bilbao on their return to action.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


