Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Australia records deadliest coronavirus day
News photo Lasgidi Reporters  - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday the pandemic will be around “for some time” as he noted Victoria’s strict measures hadn’t had the desired effect.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Tourist had part of his arm ripped off by a lion as he slept in a tent in Tanzania alongside his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Meghan Markle is in the News Again; But this Time, it isn’t Pretty - Glamsquad Magazine, 2 hours ago
3 FACT CHECK: Did N-Power promise volunteers permanence? - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
4 Shake-up in EFCC, 20 top officers redeployed to police force - Ripples, 4 hours ago
5 Belarus Probes Russian Mercenaries For ‘Terror’ Plot Ahead Of Elections - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
6 You Have Relieved Countless Nigerians of Suffering, N-Power Beneficiaries Commends Buhari - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
7 Australia records deadliest coronavirus day - Lasgidi Reporters, 5 hours ago
8 Matt Hancock hints at self-isolation extension as he voices ‘serious concern’ about second wave ‘rolling across Europe’ - Lasgidi Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Ondo poll: Ayedatiwa emerges as Akeredolu Running Mate - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 Wike lacks good character – APC slams Rivers Gov. over Oshiomole - Politics Nigeria, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info