Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Australian PM dismisses criticism from Greta Thunberg
NNN  - NNN: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday dismissed criticism from Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg that he was not doing enough to combat climate change.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria leads Africa in pollution-related deaths - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi killing - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
3 Gunmen abduct Bayelsa commissioner’s six-year-old son - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Five sentenced to death for Jamal Khashoggi murder - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
5 Fans react as Davido refused to disrespect Chioma - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Lawyers instead of police should prosecute cases in magistrates’ courts – NBA - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 CSOs clash in Abuja over Sowore, others - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
8 Algeria’s army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
9 Bayelsa Election: Appeal Court to deliver judgement on disqualification of deputy governor-elect - Core TV News, 2 hours ago
10 ‘How bathing in warm water boosts your health’ - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info