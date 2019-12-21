Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Australia’s bush fires circle Sydney as temperatures soar
TVC News  - Catastrophic conditions fueled massive bushfires across Australia’s New South Wales state on Saturday, with two blazes around Sydney burning at emergency level, while in South Australia one person was found dead in a fire zone.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 US top envoy slams Russia, China for opposing Syrian aid resolution - Today, 2 hours ago
2 Ajimobi left a balance of N19,000 from the N5.2 billion he withdrew 3 weeks to handing over –Makinde - Ripples, 3 hours ago
3 These Russian Eggs Are Worth ₦36 Billion (Photos and Video) - Naija Choice, 3 hours ago
4 Iwo Day 2019: Oluwo Commends Maye for Scholarship to Iwo Indigene - Affairs TV, 3 hours ago
5 Go after Boko Haram, Shi’ite’ – Group attacks US for placing Nigeria on watch list - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
6 The Supreme Court Judgment On My Candidature – Ugwumba Uche Nwosu - 247 U Reports, 3 hours ago
7 Brexit: MPs Back Boris Johnson’s Plan To Leave EU On 31 January - Reporters Wall, 3 hours ago
8 Northern elders wade into Ganduje, Sanusi feud - Desert Herald, 3 hours ago
9 Military Retires 527 Soldiers, Trains 27 Officers On Managerial Skills - Desert Herald, 3 hours ago
10 Fayemi urges FG to ban imported ‘Aso-Oke’ to revive textile industry - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info