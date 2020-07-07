Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Authorities must treat Magu fairly – SERAP.
News photo Fresh News  - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has expressed “concerns about reports that the apparently arbitrary arrest of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, may be ‘the outcome of ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 PACAC reacts as member speaks on Malami, other power blocs and the plots to oust Magu - Ripples, 1 hour ago
2 Breaking! Ondo Lawmakers Serve Deputy Governor Impeachment Notice - NPO Reports, 1 hour ago
3 Nigerian Govt Must Treat Magu Fairly – SERAP - Signal, 2 hours ago
4 Why EFCC boss, Magu was arrested by DSS – SERAP reveals - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
5 Ex-convict arrested for allegedly stealing okada in Ogun - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Brazil President undergoes fourth test for coronavirus - Velox News, 2 hours ago
7 Probe Panel: Magu Must Be Given Fair Trial, SERAP Tells Buhari - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
8 Inuwa Abdulkadir’s Death, A Loss To Progressive Community – APC Governors - Leadership, 2 hours ago
9 We rigged 2016 governorship election for Akeredolu – Ex-Ondo SSG - Laila Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Meet 77-Year-Old Nosimot Hassan Who Loves Football And Is A Die-Hard Arsenal Supporter - FabWoman, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info