Aviation Unions Write Buhari Over Agencies’ Inability To Pay Salaries
The Next Edition  - Unions in the Nigerian aviation industry have written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the inability of some of the agencies and companies in the sector to pay workers’ salaries due to COVID-19 pandemic.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 Matawalle swears-in new sole administrators for Zamfara LGs - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 10,000 APC Members Defect to PDP in Kwara - The Agenda, 2 hours ago
3 AT LAST!! See The Faces Of The Four Policemen That Killed George Floyd As They Wear Jail Uniform (PHOTO) - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Boko Haram, ISWAP: Nigerian troops eliminate terrorists, more surrender - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
5 Gov Bello lifts lockdown on kabba bunu LG - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Group faults SGF’s approved disciplinary procedure against CEOs of parastatals, agencies - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 Edo Guber: APC to screen Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, 4 others for primary - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 LASU Student In Viral Video Kissing His Baby Sister Will Be Made To Face The Law – NHRC Boss - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 NSCDC inaugurates Citizens’ Integrity Unit to fight rape in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
10 Bello Lifts Lockdown In Kabba/Bunu Communities, says no COVID-19 in kogi - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
