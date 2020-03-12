

News at a Glance



Awujale Behind Proposed Obas’ Bill – Remo Traditional Council Alleges Western Post News - The Osugbo Remo in Council and Traditional Worshippers has warned the Ogun state House of Assembly not to pass the proposed Bill, No. H. B. No. 036OG2020, titled “Ogun State Traditional Rulers (Installation And Burial Rites), being sponsored by Hon.



News Credibility Score: 21%



