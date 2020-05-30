Post News
News at a Glance
News at a Glance
Awujale at 86: A flawed last battle?
The Guardian
- Alaiyeluwa, His Imperial Majesty, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, had two major celebrations within two months - his 60th anniversary on the throne of his ancestors in April...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
Similar News
All Naija Media:
Roberto Mancini acknowledges Juventus have an advantage in Serie A’s title run-in, but he expects the Scudetto race to go
Vanguard News:
Lazio president Claudio Lotito said the Serie A’s proposed return following the coronavirus crisis is a victory for all of Italian football. The Serie A season is set to resume from June 20, Italy’s sports minister confirmed on Thursday. The 2019-20 ...
NNX:
Nollywood actor, Francis Duru and his wife, Adokiye are celebrating their 17 years marriage anniversary on social media. Taking to instagram, the actor praised his wife for standing by him despite his flaws and shortcomings.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Social media has been abuzz since the death of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department on May 25, a move which recently brought the hactivist group, Anonymous, to the fore has they have threatened to expose the flaws of the department.
News Diary Online:
By Danjuma Musa “Choose your battles wisely. After all, life isn’t measured by how many times you stood [...]
Investor King:
COVID-19: Nigeria Faces Uphill Battle as Confirmed Cases Continue to Rise Despite efforts to tame the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation....
Edujandon:
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Saturday said he was battling with a gang-up by people he had worked
Premium Times:
"Many security operatives in many countries in Africa engage in battles with their own compatriots rather than external forces, the paradigm has to shift," he said.
News Dey:
I am battling gang-up by people I’ve worked with, says Bauchi governor Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Saturday said he was battling a gang-up by people he had worked with before clinching the governorship position.
More Picks
1
Federal Govt hands over COVID-19 battle to states -
Newzandar News,
1 hour ago
2
Zenith Bank plc gets international recognition -
Naija Biz Com,
1 hour ago
3
Fear as COVID-19 cases rise amid relaxed lockdowns -
The Guardian,
1 hour ago
4
Government moves for $10 oil production cost -
The Guardian,
1 hour ago
5
Controversy trails decline of COVID-19 cases in Kano -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
6
U.S. pioneer AfDB director, Doley backs Adesina for second term -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
Awujale at 86: A flawed last battle? -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
8
Waiting to fly -
Newzandar News,
2 hours ago
9
How i gave Asari #Dokubo 20million Naira to support #IPOB – Nnamdi #Kanu -
Nija Eye,
3 hours ago
10
PDP sweeps Saturday’s LG polls in Benue -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
