Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Awujale at 86: A flawed last battle?
The Guardian  - Alaiyeluwa, His Imperial Majesty, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, had two major celebrations within two months - his 60th anniversary on the throne of his ancestors in April...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


 Similar News

Mancini refuses to rule Inter Milan out of title race All Naija Media:
Roberto Mancini acknowledges Juventus have an advantage in Serie A’s title run-in, but he expects the Scudetto race to go
Lazio chief Lotito hails Serie A return as ‘victory for Italian football’ Vanguard News:
Lazio president Claudio Lotito said the Serie A’s proposed return following the coronavirus crisis is a victory for all of Italian football. The Serie A season is set to resume from June 20, Italy’s sports minister confirmed on Thursday. The 2019-20 ...
Actor, Francis Duru & Wife Mark 17th Wedding Anniversary NNX:
Nollywood actor, Francis Duru and his wife, Adokiye are celebrating their 17 years marriage anniversary on social media. Taking to instagram, the actor praised his wife for standing by him despite his flaws and shortcomings.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Social media has been abuzz since the death of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department on May 25, a move which recently brought the hactivist group, Anonymous, to the fore has they have threatened to expose the flaws of the department.
News Diary Online:
By Danjuma Musa “Choose your battles wisely. After all, life isn’t measured by how many times you stood [...]
Investor King:
COVID-19: Nigeria Faces Uphill Battle as Confirmed Cases Continue to Rise Despite efforts to tame the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation....
“I’m Suffering From A Gang-Up. I’m The Most Investigated” – Governor Bala Mohammed Edujandon:
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Saturday said he was battling with a gang-up by people he had worked
Premium Times:
"Many security operatives in many countries in Africa engage in battles with their own compatriots rather than external forces, the paradigm has to shift," he said.
News Dey:
I am battling gang-up by people I’ve worked with, says Bauchi governor Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Saturday said he was battling a gang-up by people he had worked with before clinching the governorship position.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info