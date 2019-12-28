Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ayuba thrills revelers at Ilaji Resort’s Boxing Day gig
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Ayuba thrills revelers at Ilaji Resort’s Boxing Day gig ILAJI Hotels and Sports Resort, Akanran, Ibadan, on Boxing Day, played host to Adewale Ayuba inside its Olugbade Hall, where the ace fuji musician mesmerised revelers, including ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Mpape First Bank attack: Robbers nabbed, ‘insider’ arrested [VIDEO] - Niyi Daram, 2 hours ago
2 Ayuba thrills revelers at Ilaji Resort’s Boxing Day gig - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
3 Kcee, Zlatan shine at Access the Stars concert in Onitsha - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
4 Boxing Day Special: Muyiwa Ademola joins Maltina’s Happiness trail with Laf Up Ibadan - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
5 Health Watch: See How Malaria Took Kanu Nwankwo’s Daughter’s Life, Symptoms You Need To Check - The New Era News, 4 hours ago
6 Trump Says He Is ‘Heaven Sent’, Claims Obama ‘Kicked Jesus Out’ Of United States - Kanyi Daily, 6 hours ago
7 Actor Andrew Dunbar Of Game Of Throne Is Dead - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
8 Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Buys N23m Michael Jackson Jacket For Daughter North West - 9ja News Arena, 6 hours ago
9 Pictures From Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra Ikeji’s Traditional Wedding - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
10 Sterling Bank Lights Up Lagos With #EatDrinkFestival 2019 - Glamsquad Magazine, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info