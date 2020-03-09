

News at a Glance



Azelio inaugurates renewable energy storage at Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco Energy Mix Report - Azelio has completed the installation of its renewable energy storage with 24h clean power production at Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco. An inauguration ceremony was held on March 5, 2020 together with the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



