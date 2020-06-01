Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BANDITS KILL APC CHAIRMAN IN KATSINA TAKE OVER VILLAGES
News photo Abuja Reporters  - Bandits Kill APC LG Chairman in Katsina, Take over Villages Bandits have killed the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Batsari Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, Mr. Abdulhamid Duburawa. The lawmaker representing Batsari ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
Bandits in the wee hours of Monday morning, shot and killed a traditional ruler, the Hakimin Garin Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.
Affairs TV:
The Police Command in Katsina State said unknown gunmen have killed Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Batsari Local Government Area of the State. The Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed this in a ...
Velox News:
Agaju Madugba, Katsina Unidentified gunmen on Sunday afternoon murdered the Batsari Local Government Area Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Abdulhamid Ruma.  Reports said that the party chief was killed when he arrived ...


