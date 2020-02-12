Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


BAYELSA: Lokpobiri’s appeal dismissed for lack of merit – Supreme Court
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the nomination of David Lyon as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa and upheld his victory in the November 16, 2019 election in the state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic arrests fugitive Nigerian army officer - MetroStar Nigeria, 4 hours ago
2 Robbers kill passenger on Akure-Benin Expressway - MetroStar Nigeria, 4 hours ago
3 The Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Case is Going Back to Court | Here’s What Happened - Bella Naija, 4 hours ago
4 Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Two-Weeks After Tragic Helicopter Crash - 9ja News Arena, 5 hours ago
5 African Leadership person: Femi Otedola emerges Philanthropist of the year - Koko Level's Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Northern Elders Forum disagrees with Buhari on Ganduje, Emir Sanusi’s feud - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
7 Health workers battle Uzodinma, shut down services at Imo specialist hospital - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Ghanaian Girl Sleeps With Her Friend's Father Because She Snatched Her Boyfriend - 9ja News Arena, 5 hours ago
9 Protesting health workers shut down Imo specialist hospital over salary cut - NNN, 5 hours ago
10 Army Arrests, Detains Officers Over Intercepted Weaponised Drones At Airport - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info