Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House
News photo EE Live  - The Big Brother Nigeria 2020 tagged “Lockdown” already promises to be a good one with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host,

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

BBNaija Lockdown House: See Interior Reporters Wall:
Whoever wins Big Brother Naija Head of House tasks gets a fancy Head of House space in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House. The grand prize More


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 1 hour ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info