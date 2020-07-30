Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija 2020: Erica blocks Kiddwaya from having a shower with her
GL Trends  - BBNaija 2020: Erica blocks Kiddwaya from having a shower with her BBNaija 2020: Erica blocks Kiddwaya from having a shower with her The big brother reality show as been drama upon drama since the second-week kick-started, the billionaire son, Kiddwaya ...

1 day ago
Information Nigeria:
BBNaija housemate, Erica has got tongues wagging after she jokingly invited her love interest, Kiddwaya to have a shower with her.
Naija Olofofo:
The big brother reality show as been drama upon drama since the second-week kick-started, the billionaire son, Kiddwaya was shocked with Erica with a question she asked him.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ex-beauty pageant and BBNaija housemate, Erica got tongues wagging as she teases her in house billionaire son admirer Kiddwaya with more sexual fantasy asking him to join in the shower to take their bath together.
Naija on Point:
Kiddwaya was super willing to go into the shower with his love interest Erica, when she teased him about it. Kiddwaya has obviously shown that he has a healthy relationship with the people’s “finest lady ” in the BBNaija house, Erica. They have kept ...
Naija News:
Billionaire son, kiddwaya started a healthy relationship beautiful lady in the house,( Erica).
I Don Sabi:
Ubi Franklin  goes hard at follower after he showed interest in BBNaija Lockdown housemates, Erica and Nengi and he was


