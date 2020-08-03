Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija 2020: Lilo cries out, wishes she could turn back hands of time
Daily Post
- Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Lilo, has expressed regrets over her eviction from the reality show. Lilo was evicted alongside Ka3na during Sunday live eviction.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Lilo, has expressed regrets over her eviction from the reality show.Lilo was evicted alongside Ka3na during Sunday live eviction.She was shown the exit door after being among the four housemates who got the ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Lilo Aderogba is counting and mourning her losses after being evicted from Big Brother’s house last night. The reality star took to her Instagram page to reveal that she wished she could tun back the hands of time and probably play her card better.
FL Vibe:
“I wish I can turn back the hands of time” – Lilo cries out after eviction Former BBNaija housemate, Lilo has cried out following her eviction from the reality Tv show’s lockdown edition yesterday. Recall that Lilo and Ka3na were the...
Black Berry Babes:
Former BBNaija housemate, Lilo has cried out following her eviction from the reality Tv show’s lockdown edition yesterday.Recall that Lilo and Ka3na were the first housemates to be evicted from ongoing BBNaija’s 5th season.Sequel to her unprecedented ...
Dee Reporters:
Reality show star, Lilo seems to be going through a round of regret after being evicted from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday August 2. In an Instastory post which came with heartbreak emojis, Lilo wrote; “Wish I can turn back the hands of time”.
Willamazen:
Former BBNaija housemate, Boluwatife Aderogba better known as Lilo has revealed her regrets following her eviction from the reality Tv show’s lockdown edition yesterday.
Sleek Gist:
After her eviction, from the BBNaija’s lockdown edition yesterday, former BBNaija housemate, Lilo has cried out Recall that Lilo and ...
Within Nigeria:
Following her eviction from the BBNaija reality Tv show, lockdown edition, former BBNaija housemate, Lilo has cried out. Recall that housemates, Lilo and Ka3na were the first housemates to be evicted from ongoing BBNaija’s 5th season.
Emperor Gist:
Evicted housemate of the ongoing Big Brother Naija lockdown edition, Lilo Aderogba has shared first social media photos since her eviction last night.Recall that on Sunday, August 3, Lilo and Ka3na “the boss lady” were evicted from BBNaija season 5 ...
More Picks
1
Man dies after Benin herbalist defrauds family of N5m -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
2
288 New COVID-19 Cases, 355 Discharged And 8 Deaths On August 3 -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
3
2023 Presidency: Obi, Onu Top List Of Potential Candidates -
The Trent,
3 hours ago
4
COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
5
Outrage as rights activist demands justice for Gbedebo, 21, killed at Oluyole factory -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
6
How Lord Chosen Church Pastor impregnates two sisters …alleges conducting spiritual cleansing -
Sahara Weekly Magazine,
7 hours ago
7
FG begins decontamination of unity schools -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
8
Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
9
Insect can escape after being eaten by frog, scientists find -
The Nation,
9 hours ago
10
Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
