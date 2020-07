BBNaija 2020 Lockdown: Meet 22-year-old Nengi [Profile] Okay.NG - Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson (22) is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.



