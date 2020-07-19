Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija 2020: Past Winners And Where They Are Now
News photo The Guardian  - The fifth season of Big Brother Naija formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria is set to launch later today.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Check out list of Big Brother Naija past winners See Naija:
Popular Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija kick starts today July 19th 2020 with regular host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu taking it to yet another level with new housemates.
Check out list of Big Brother Naija past winners Online Nigeria:
<!– Efe Ejeba & Mercy Eke –> Efe Ejeba & Mercy Eke By Jennifer Okundia Popular Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija kick starts today July 19th 2020 with regular host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu taking it to yet another level with new housemates.
Big Brother Naija Season 5 Begins! Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT The globally accepted number 1 television show, Big Brother Naija Season 5 has begun and fans can’t keep calm as they stay glued to [...]
Prince – Big Brother Naija Housemate Authentic Nigeria:
Meet Prince- Big Brother Naija Housemate for the Season 5 Edition of the Television Reality Show. Nelson Enwerem Prince (24) is an entrepreneur from Abia. A jack-of-all-trades whose portfolio includes modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration ...


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 1 hour ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info