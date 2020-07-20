Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#BBNaija Fans dig up photos of Housemate Praise with his wife after saying he is single
News photo Naija on Point  - The season five of the Big Brother Naija Readity TV show only kicked off on Sunday night, and in few hours, viewers have already started seeing the intrigues.

#BBNaija2020: Fans quickly dig up photos of Praise with wife and kid after saying he is single The Dabigal Blog:
In no more than four hours after the premiere of the fifth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, fans are already digging into the lives of the fresh housemates set to rock the BBN house for the next ten weeks.
BBNaija: See Picture Of Praise With His Wife And Baby Naija News:
The reality show always has a housemate with a hidden secret, however, it did not take much time for people to dig out the history of a housemate identified as Praise.
BUSTED: Social Media Users Dig Up Marriage And Family Photo Of BBNaija Season 5 Housemate Praise; He IS NOT SINGLE (Photos) Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 star, Praise is the latest housemate to be fingered outside the house as social media users dig up [...]


