BBNaija Housemates Go ‘Crazy’ As Biggie Plays Laycon’s Song “Fierce” (Video/Photos)
Naija Olofofo  - BBNaija housemates went “crazy” for one of the housemates, Laycon when Biggie his song titled “Fierce“. On Thursday, Laycon who has been entertaining some of the housemates before now was surprised by Biggie when he (Biggie) played his song to the ...

Music: Laycon – Fierce ft. Chinko Ekun & Reminisce Yaba Left Online:
Here is Big Brother Naija Season 5 Housemate Laycon masterpiece titled ‘Fierce’ and he features rappers, Chinko Ekun and Reminisce. Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon is signed under Fierce Nation Entertainment, and he is the lead act.
#BBNaija2020: Laycon Performs His Song ‘Awa Fierce’ As Housemates Dance (Video) Edujandon:
All lines seem to be fallen in the right places for Laycon the budding up and coming artiste who was initially labelled as one of the under dogs in the big brother 2020 house.


