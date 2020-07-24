Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Guardian
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Financial Watch
11
Daily Times
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Complete Sports
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Lilo Caught On Camera Trying To Measure Eric’s “Cassava” (VIDEO)
Newzandar News
- ADVERTISEMENT Another romance that is soon to erupt from the ongoing Big Brother Naija house is fresh lovers, Lilo and Eric. The two were captured [...]
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
BBNaija season 5 housemates seem to finally be getting into the groove of the house, as the first official seeming couple of the house Lilo and Eric had been seen getting cozy for the last few days even though they are yet to be seen confirming the ...
Nigerian Eye:
One occurrence BBNaija viewers look forward to is brewing romantic relationship that emanate from the Big Brother House.Biggie’s diary sessions often gives the housemates an opportunity to pour out their minds.Everyone has been hinting about a possible ...
FL Vibe:
Lilo caught on camera trying to size up Eric’s “Banana” with her leg BBNaija Season 5 housemate, Lilo has been caught on camera trying to size up Eric’s banana with her leg while Eric quickly held her leg to abort...
Ofofo:
BBNaija Season 5 housemate, Lilo has been caught on camera trying to size up Eric’s banana with her leg while Eric quickly held her leg to abort her mission.
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT A fresh romance drama is playing out in the Big Brother house as Lilo has been seen attempting to grab Eric’s manhood.
Gistvic:
Did Big Brother Naija BBNaija housemates, Eric and Lilo come for the money or Love?.. We Are Yet To Find Out. Fans are pained after The BBN Lovers stopped after they tried kissing.
Gbextra Online Portal:
Kaisha Caught Live On Camera Msturbating. A viral video of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 housemate, Kaisha was caught live on camera msturbating in [...]
Naija News:
The 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show kicked off on Sunday with 20 housemates competing for the N85m grand prize.
Nigerian Pilot:
CHAIRMAN of Kebbi State government committee on biofuels, Prof. Mohammad Ka’oje on Thursday revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has cultivated 2,675 hectares of cassava plantations for the processing of bioethanol in the ...
More Picks
1
Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) -
Yaba Left Online,
39 mins ago
2
BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) -
Naija Loaded,
51 mins ago
3
AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
52 mins ago
4
#BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
59 mins ago
5
VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… -
Vanguard News,
59 mins ago
6
5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment -
Friday Posts,
2 hours ago
7
”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
8
OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
9
NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
10
#BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) -
360Nobs.com,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...