#BBNaija: Never judge a book by its cover – Fans reacts to Laycon’s talent
News photo Edujandon  - Many Big Brother Naija viewers came out to troll the new housemate, Laycon saying he’s not looking like someone that should be in the house. Lekan (Laycon) revealed to Ebuka and the housemates that he is a singer..

4 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Have You Heard #BBNaija’s Laycon’s Single featuring Chinko Ekun & Reminisce – “Fierce” Bella Naija:
Probably the most talked about housemate since they all made their way into the house, you probably didn’t know Laycon is a rapper. Well, now you do. To get you acquainted, here’s a song of his from 2019, where he features Chinko Ekun and Reminisce. It’ ...
BBNaija: So Laycon featured Chinko Ekun, Reminisce in Fierce (Video) Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog BBNaija: So Laycon featured Chinko Ekun, Reminisce in Fierce (Video) Laycon, considered one of the most prominent faces in the ongoing BBNaija 2020 lockdown edition, actually has a song titled Read More >> BBNaija: So ...
BBNaija: So Laycon featured Chinko Ekun, Reminisce in Fierce (Video) Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog BBNaija: So Laycon featured Chinko Ekun, Reminisce in Fierce (Video) Laycon, considered one of the most prominent faces in the ongoing BBNaija 2020 lockdown edition, actually has a song titled Fierce, with Reminisce and ...
Watch Video Of BBNaija Laycon – Fierce Ft Chinko Ekun, Reminisce Gistvic:
BBN rapper Laycon has actually been on the music scene for a while before entrance into the 2020 Big Brother Naija House Season 5. Laycon released a song titled, “Fierce” featuring Chinko Ekun and Reminisce in 2019.
Authentic Nigeria:
Meet Laycon – Big Brother Naija Housemate for the Season 5 Edition of the Television Reality Show. Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He’s a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his ...


