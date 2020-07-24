Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#BBNaija: “Time Is Going” – Nengi prompts Ozo to make a move, he mentions Dorathy (Video)
News photo FL Vibe  - “Time Is Going” – Nengi prompts Ozo to make a move, he mentions Dorathy Last night, the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 housemates sat Ozo down as they questioned him as to why he hasn’t...

10 hours ago
“Time is going” – Nengi encourages Ozo to shoot his shot (Videos) Yaba Left Online:
Some housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show sat down their fellow housemate, Ozo on Thursday night to question him on why he is yet to make a move on Nengi who is his kind of woman.
BBNaija: Ozo Reveals Why He Hasn’t Made A Move On Nengi (Video) Information Nigeria:
Big Brother Naija housemates sat down for a late night talk about relationships and they questioned their colleague, Ozo on why he is yet to make a move on Nengi. This comes after Nengi missed a point for helping Ozo with his question during the wager ...
BBNaija 2020: “Time Is Going” – Nengi Prompts Ozo To Make A Move, He Mentions Dorathy As His… (Video) Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT The Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 housemates sat Ozo down to drill him on why he hasn’t made a move on Nengi since she is her kind of woman.


