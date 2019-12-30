

News at a Glance



#BBNaija: Wale Jana shades Cee-C reveals how he sacked her twice Gist Lovers - She was problem from the very beginning and we fired her twice – Wale Jana shades Cee-C as he shares his mistakes of 2019 Wale Jana, the CEO of Sapphire Group has shared a list [...]



News Credibility Score: 21%



