#BBNaija: Wale Jana shades Cee-C reveals how he sacked her twice
Gist Lovers  - She was problem from the very beginning and we fired her twice – Wale Jana shades Cee-C as he shares his mistakes of 2019 Wale Jana, the CEO of Sapphire Group has shared a list [...]

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Moves Against Hasty Adoption of ‘Eco,’ Says It’s Studying the Situation - This Day, 2 hours ago
2 Boko Haram, ISWAP attacked Northeast 27 times in 14 days – Military - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
3 TEF announces beneficiaries for entrepreneurship programme - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 CBN introduces measures to boost e-payment systems - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Court Orders, Deaths Foist 33 Re-run, By-elections on INEC - This Day, 2 hours ago
6 X-raying Oshiomhole's Dog Fight With Obaseki - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 Reconstitution of NDDC Board: N’Delta militants dare Buhari - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Kano Government Approves ₦2.5 Billion Health Projects For Controversial New Emirates - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
9 Police to secure Boko Haram war zone, others as military leaves - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 APC CRISIS: 10 govs rally behind Oshiomhole - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
