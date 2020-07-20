Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#BBNaija2020: Watch 1st Fight Between Lucy And Prince Over Bed Space (Video)
Gbextra Online Portal  - Watch 1st Fight Between Lucy And Prince Over Bed Space. Within few hours into the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 and housemates Lucy and Prince [...]

#BBNaija: 1st fight between Lucy and Prince over bed space (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Just some few hours into the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 housemates Lucy and Prince have already picked a fight over bed space.
BBNaija 2020: Reminisce, Nigerian musicians reveal favourite ‘Lockdown’ housemate Velox News:
Just a few hours after the launch of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020, some Nigerian musicians have already chosen their favourite housemate.
Prince Nelson Enwerem Profile: BBnaija Lockdown Housemate (2020) Bukas Blog:
In this post, fans of BBnaija Lockdown will get a complete profile of Prince along with photos, state of origin, real name and more biography. Prince Nelson Enwerem (24) is an entrepreneur from Abia. A jack-of-all-trades whose portfolio includes ...
#BBNaija2020: Meet “Prince” A Conspiracy Theorist Emperor Gist:
Prince is a conspiracy theorist…
Ifeanyicy:
25 years old Prince Nelson Onyekachi Enwerem, a graduate University of Pure Physics, University of Calabar, who hails from Umuebie, Ugiri Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, South East Nigeria is among the 20 housemates who will be entertaining Nigerians at ...


