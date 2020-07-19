Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaijalockdown: Meet the latest housemates.
News photo Effiezy  - The 2020 season 5 Big Brother Naija show kick started tonight July 19th 2020 and 20 housemates have been selected into the house.

BBNaijalockdown: Four things to look forward to this season Daily Post:
The 5th season of Big Brother Naija, tagged “The Lockdown Edition” kicked off yesterday with a grand live premiere show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with celebrity DJ, Neptune supplying the music.
#BBNaijaLockdown: See Who 2Baba Is Rooting For Talk Glitz:
Day 1 into the new season five of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown 2020, Nigerian music star, 2face Idibia aka 2baba has already picked the housemate he’s rooting for to win the grand prize.
#BBNaija lockdown: Four things to look forward to this season Newzandar News:
The Lockdown edition is already gearing up to be the most interesting season yet as the organisers have improved the house and with the new [...]
Yes International! Magazine:
The 5th season of Big Brother Naija tagged “The Lockdown Edition” kicked off today with a grand live premiere show hosted by none other than Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with celebrity DJ, Neptune supplying the music.


