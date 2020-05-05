

News at a Glance



BBNaija’s Bisola Mocks Fellow Former Housemate, Soma (See What Happened) Naija Loaded - Nigerian actress and former BBNaija housemate Bisola has penned a sweet birthday message for former housemate Soma, who turned a year older. Sharing a photo of Soma, Bisola noted just...



News Credibility Score: 81%



