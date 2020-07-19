Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija’s Ike Onyema Celebrates Birthday With New Photo
News photo Emperor Gist  - Former BBNaija Housemate IkeFormer housemate of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Ike Onyema is celebrating his birthday today.The reality TV star and model, took to social media to celebrate himself with kind words even as he encouraged himself.

 Additional Sources

Ike Onyema Shows off Boxes Of N1,000 Notes Gift He Received On His Birthday (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Reality star and model, Ike Onyema clocks has shown off the boxes of N1,000 notes which he received from anonymous fans on his birthday. He earlier expressed his appreciation to God for life, growth, family and love.
Ike receives birthday surprise from Mercy The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Former BBNaija housemate turn reality star, Mercy Eke has pulled a big surprise on her boyfriend and reality Tv star, Ike after she showered her with lots of money and ...
BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Receives Boxes Of Money On His 28th Birthday Information Nigeria:
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema, took to his official Instagram page to show off the gifts he received on his 28th birthday. The model had earlier shared a couple of pictures to celebrate the new milestone.
I’m Grateful To God For My Life And For Love – BBNaija’s Ike The Info Stride:
Ex BBNaija star, Ike Onyema has come out to flaunt a very special gift he got from anonymous fans on his birthday. The reality star recently flaunted the boxes of N1,000 notes he received from his well-wishers on his special day.
BBNaija star, Mercy showers Ike, her lover with lots of money at his surprise birthday gathering Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke sent many social media users into a frenzy after showering her lover, Ike with lots of money on his birthday.
Mercy Eke Showers Her Lover Ike Onyeama With Loads Of Cash Gift On His Birthday KOKO TV Nigeria:
BBNaija Pepper Dem Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has sent social media users into a frenzy after she decided to go all out for her lover Ike Onyeama on his birthday showering him with loads of birthday gifts.
Ike Onyema Surprised With Boxes Of N1,000 Notes On His Birthday (Video) FL Vibe:
Ike Onyema Surprised With Boxes Of N1,000 Notes On His Birthday Popular reality star, Ike Onyema has shown off the boxes of N1,000 notes which he received from anonymous fans on his birthday. The reality star earlier shared the...
Reality Star Ike Onyema Celebrates Birthday With A Thanksgiving Post... Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
July 19th is Reality star Ike Onyema's day...................
“I Stick To The Goal, Success And I’m Coming For All The Money” – BBNaija Ike Onyema Naija on Point:
Ike wrote:- Sharing a photo of himself, he expressed his gratefulness and thankfulness for growth, family and love. He added that things were going to be done differently as they stick to the goal which is success. Source: NaijaOnPoint.co “Grateful for ...
“The goal is success and I’m coming for all the money” – Ike Onyema writes on his birthday Black Berry Babes:
Ex housemate of Big Brother Naija, Ike Onyema has taken to Instagram to express his happiness as he turns a new age today.The reality star, while sharing a photo of himself, noted that he is grateful for life and thankful for growth, family and love.
Ike Onyema Surprised With Car Gift And Boxes Of N1,000 Notes On His Birthday (Video) Correct Kid:
Popular Reality star, Ike Onyema gets surprised with a car and A boxes of N1,000 Notes of his birthday.
Ex-BBNaija’s Ike receives new car as birthday gift Effiezy:
Former BBNaija housemate and model, Ike Onyema became the toast of many as he clocked plus one today. While many wished him on social media, some sent him a gift to mark his day.
BBN’s Ike Onyema Celebrates 26th Birthday Navicorp:
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyeoma celebrates his 26th birthday. He took to his social media platform to express his gratitude for family, love and life. “Grateful for life, thankful for growth, family, love and life.
“I’m Coming For All The Money” – BBnaija Ike Onyema Say’s Gist Lovers:
Ike Onyema, Former BBNaija housemate has expressed his heartfelt happiness on Instagram as he turns a new age.
“I Stick To The Goal, Success And I’m Coming For All The Money” – BBNaija Ike Onyema Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT Ike Onyema, Former BBNaija housemate has expressed his heartfelt happiness on Instagram as he turns a new age. Sharing a photo of himself, he [...]
BBNaija star, Mercy showers Ike, her lover with lots of money at his surprise birthday gathering Wotzup NG:
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke sent many social media users into frenzy after showering her lover, Ike with lots of money on his birthday.
Video: BBNaija’s Ike receives boxes Of N1,000 notes, new car as birthday gift Online Nigeria:
<!– –> Ike Onyema Former BBNaija housemate and model, Ike Onyema became the toast of many as he clocked a new age today. While many wished him on social media, some sent him a gift to mark his day.
BBNaija star, Mercy showers her lover, Ike with lots of money at his surprise birthday gathering | Video Kemi Filani Blog:
BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke sent many social media users into frenzy after showering her lover, Ike with lots of money on his birthday.


