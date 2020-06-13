Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


BBNaija's Khafi Kareem's Younger Brother, Alexander Shot Dead In London
News photo The Guardian  - BBNaija star Khafi Kareem, has been left devastated after her younger brother Alexander Kareem was killed in a London shooting on Monday, June 8. The Sun UK reported that Alexander, 20, was shot close to his family house in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

BBNaija star, Khafi Linda Ikeji Blog:
BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem, is presently mourning the death of her younger brother, Alexander, who was attacked in west London on Monday, June 8. Alexander, 20, was shot close to his family house in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. He was said to have ...
Yaba Left Online:
A 20-year-old man shot dead in West London, has been named by police as Alexander Kareem, who was the younger brother of ex-Big Brother Naija Contestant, Khafi Kareem. Alexander Kareem, 20, was gunned down close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, ...
Reporters Wall:
BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem, is currently mourning the death of her younger brother, Alexander, who was attacked in west London on Monday, June 8.
The Street Journal:
A man shot dead in west London, has been named by police as 20-year-old Alexander Kareem, who was the younger brother of ex-BBN contestant, Khafi Kareem. Alexander was killed after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in ...
The Genius Media:
#BBNaija star, #Khafi Kareem, is presently mourning the death of her younger brother, Alexander, who was attacked in west London on Monday, June 8.
#BBNaija: Khafi Kareem’s Brother, Alexander Shot Dead In UK Aledeh:
Alexander, brother of a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem, was shot dead close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. Residents around the scene said the 20-year old student screamed out “help me” when he was shot at about 12 ...
I Don Sabi:
BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem, is mourning the death of her younger brother, Alexander, who was attacked in London on Monday, June 8.
FL Vibe:
Khafi’s brother, Alexander Kareem shot dead in London shooting Alexander Kareem, 20, was gunned down close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. His older sister Khafi Kareem, 29, was in mourning last night...
Naija Diary:
Bbnaija 2019 star, Khafi Kareem, 29, is currently mourning her younger brother, Alexander Kareem, 20, who was gunned down close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. According to reports, Alexander was shot dead while walking home from a ...
Gistvile:
BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem, is presently mourning the death of her younger brother, Alexander,…
Ex-BBNaija Khafi’s brother shot dead in London First Reports:
A younger brother to Khafi Kareem, an ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Alexander Kareem has been shot dead in Shepherd’s Bush, West London, according to The Sun Uk. Alexander Kareem was shot dead on Monday morning, around 12:40 am while walking ...
Edujandon:
Alexandra Kareem, brother to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem, is dead.
Wotzup NG:
Popular reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi’s younger brother, Alexander Kareem reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in the UK. Furthermore, Alexander died after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road ...
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Alexander Kareem, brother to Khafi BBnaija shot dead in UK What a nightmare for the reality TV star and her family has the younger brother is reportedly shot dead.
Mojidelano:
UK Police has named a man shot dead on the streets of London as 20-year-old Alexander Kareem, the younger brother of former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Khafi Kareem. Alexander was shot in his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush at ...


   More Picks
1 Secondus Reveals Who Will Decide If Obaseki Will Fly PDP Ticket - Anaedo Online, 53 mins ago
2 APC screening unjust, I’ll not appeal, says Obaseki - Advent Cable Network Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 Bandits kill District Head in fresh attack on Katsina village - Politics Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Alleged rapist arrests victim’s mother, uncle and neighbour for reporting and getting him arrested for rape in Rivers state - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
5 I will do my best to sustain Nigeria’s democracy – Kalu - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19: China shuts down parts of Beijing over fears of a second virus wave - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 June 12: Why President Buhari should go after Babangida, others now – Balarabe Musa - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
8 President Trump Reacts As George Floyd protesters tear-gassed by National Guard - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
9 Nigerian government not ‘excited about opening sporting activities’ – Mustapha - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
10 Edo APC crisis: Obaseki’s disqualification, likely implications - Friday Posts, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info