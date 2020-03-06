

News at a Glance



BBNaija’s Khafi reveals how an homeless man tried to infect her with Coronavirus in London (Video) The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Reality star, Khafi has taken to social media to reveal how a homeless man tried to infect her and some other people with Coronavirus in London. Khafi who is currently in ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



