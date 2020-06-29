Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


BET Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act for the second consecutive year
Monte Oz Live  - Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back to back.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info