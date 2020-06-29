Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
BET Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act for the second consecutive year
Monte Oz Live
- Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back to back.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
21%
More Picks
1
UPDATE -“We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies in our Church”- Bishop David Oyedepo -
Salone,
7 hours ago
2
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First BET Award -
NNX,
8 hours ago
3
Here Are the Full List of Winners at the 2020 BET Awards -
Monte Oz Live,
11 hours ago
4
BET Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act for the second consecutive year -
Monte Oz Live,
11 hours ago
5
“We have recorded 114 COVID-19 healing testimonies; we got 10 this week” – Winners Chapel -
Pulse Nigeria,
4 hours ago
6
What is happening to Tinubu is a judgment of God – Bode George -
Online Nigeria,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...