BET Awards 2020: Rema Loses Out To Sha Sha, As She Is IN Shock Over Win
News photo Gidi Feed  - The announcement which was made by a South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha during the event’s virtual pre-show dubbed ‘Locked and Lit.’ The Best New International Act category had nominees such as: REMA (NIGERIA), SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE), CELESTE (U.K.), ...

Shocking!!! Rema Loses BET Award To Zimbabwean Singer, Sha Sha KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian Afrotrap Star, Rema has surprisingly lost the 2020 BET Award Viewers Choice to Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha in the Best New International Act category.
Nigerian new and hot sensation, Rema, missed out on winning the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha, was adjudged the winner.
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog #BETAwards 2020: Rema loses out to Sha sha Nigerian new and hot sensation, Rema, missed out on winning the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha, was adjudged the winner.
Rema,Sha Sha Nigerian new and hot sensation, Rema, missed out on winning the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha, was adjudged the winner.
Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor, Mavin Records singer, has lost out in his category to Sha Sha, a Zimbabwean singer at the
Nigerian music superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy, were among the winners at the 2020 BET Awards. The ceremony marks the award show’s 20th year on air and 40th anniversary of Black Entertainment Television(BET) as well as the first-ever virtual ceremony ...
The next rated winner and top rising Nigerian music sensation and Mavin record star boy, Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, has lost the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha, was adjudged ...
Fast rising Nigerian music sensation and Mavin record star boy, Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, has lost the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha, was adjudged the winner.
Nigerian latest and hot sensation rapper, Divine Ikubor popularly known as #Rema has missed out on winning the #BETAwards 2020 Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha sha, was adjudged the winner.
Popular Nigerian uprising artiste, Rema has lost the BET awards to Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha.
Mavins’ golden boy and Nigerian new and hot sensation,Divine Ikubor, popularly known as  Rema, has lost out on winning the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, to  Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha. The announcement was made by South ...


