BET Awards 2020: See The Full List Of Winners
Am on Point TV  - The 2020 BET Awards was aired virtually on Sunday night. Not only did the Awards mark its 20th anniversary on Sunday but the network also ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Another Ekiti APC ward refuses to suspend chieftain - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
2 Anxiety as kogi Chief Judge passes on - Nigerian Pilot, 4 hours ago
3 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 4 hours ago
4 COVID-19: 3 deaths, 24 health workers infection in Ebonyi frightening, says Umahi - NNN, 4 hours ago
5 July 1 ‘no sacred date’ to start annexation process, says Israel’s Gantz - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 New COVID-19 Drug, Remdesivir to Cost N1.3 Million Per Patient - The Herald, 5 hours ago
7 Meet The African Winners At The BET Awards 2020 - Talk Glitz, 5 hours ago
8 Edo Gov’ship: I will run a transparent, accountable government if elected – Omoragbon - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele’s ex staff calls her out over alleged emotional, physical and financial abuse - Juicy Gossips, 5 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Wizkid succeed at 2020 BET Awards - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
