BET Awards 2020 feature the best in black fashion
Ofofo  - There may not have been a red carpet at the 2020 BET Awards, which were held virtually on Sunday night, but the evening still delivered plenty of front page-worthy fashion moments.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


Naija Diary:
The 2020 BET Awards which was hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales took place On Sunday, June, 28. The ceremony marks the award show’s 20th year on air and the 40th anniversary of Black Entertainment Television. The Sunday’s awards show saw ...
2020 BET: Black lives celebrated, mourned at emotional awards iBrand TV:
Black power, suffering and the fight for justice took centre stage at the BET Awards on Sunday, the first Black celebrity event in the U.S. since nationwide mass protests broke out this month over systemic racism.


