BET Awards: Fans react as Burna Boy achieves new milestone
YNaija  - It’s interesting to note that the name Burna Boy, has been around for close to a decade now. His first ...

4 hours ago
Burna Boy bags BET Awards 2020 for Best International Act Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has won the 2020 BET Award for Best International Act. The 2020 BET Awards was held virtually in Los Angeles, U.S. in compliance with the coronavirus preventive measure directives.
BET Awards 2020: Jubilation As Burna Boy Wins Best International Act For The Second Consecutive Year (Video) Naija on Point:
Burna Boy Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back to back.


